JMP Securities Upgrades Century Casinos (CNTY)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Century Casinos (NasdaqCM:CNTY) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.27% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Century Casinos is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.27% from its latest reported closing price of $3.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Century Casinos is 584MM, an increase of 0.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Casinos. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTY is 0.05%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 20,819K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTY is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,835K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 2,545K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares , representing an increase of 23.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 21.74% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,644K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,530K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 21.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Orchard Capital Managment holds 1,300K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTY by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Century Casinos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino (“CMR”) in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. (“CBS”). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH (“CRM”), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates four ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

