JMP Securities Upgrades Blackstone (BX)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.99% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is $189.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $148.47 to a high of $244.65. The average price target represents an increase of 57.99% from its latest reported closing price of $120.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is 15,738MM, an increase of 24.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is an increase of 213 owner(s) or 8.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.53%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 618,893K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 32,869K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,772K shares , representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,940K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,107K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 25.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,624K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,838K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 9.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,544K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,858K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,341K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,896K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.