JMP Securities Upgrades Ares Management Corporation - Preferred Security (ARES.PRB)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Ares Management Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:ARES.PRB) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management Corporation - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 365.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES.PRB is 0.49%, an increase of 16.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 756.75% to 38,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 3,562K shares.

Franklin Resources holds 3,419K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,792K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 2,441K shares.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,971K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.