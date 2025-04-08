JMP Securities Upgrades Ares Management (ARES)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.29% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ares Management is $201.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $160.59 to a high of $232.05. The average price target represents an increase of 63.29% from its latest reported closing price of $123.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Management is 5,329MM, an increase of 37.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.48%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 230,126K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 2.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,380K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,146K shares , representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 85.08% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 13,365K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,754K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,530K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,278K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,244K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 11.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,922K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,612K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Ares Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

