JMP Securities Reiterates Zscaler (ZS) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is 164.20. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $266.70. The average price target represents an increase of 88.74% from its latest reported closing price of 87.00.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 1,574MM, an increase of 16.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.28%, a decrease of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 79,393K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,774K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares, representing an increase of 60.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 75.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,243K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,566K shares, representing a decrease of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 43.03% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,879K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 58.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,627K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 34.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,079K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 27.96% over the last quarter.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

