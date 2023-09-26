JMP Securities Reiterates Whitestone REIT (WSR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.60% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitestone REIT is 12.04. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 24.60% from its latest reported closing price of 9.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Whitestone REIT is 149MM, an increase of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitestone REIT. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSR is 0.05%, an increase of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 33,249K shares. The put/call ratio of WSR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,275K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 0.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,542K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 2.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,214K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 20.59% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 1,068K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 56.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 957K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Whitestone REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.