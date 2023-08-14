News & Insights

Stocks
VOR

JMP Securities Reiterates Vor Biopharma (VOR) Market Outperform Recommendation

August 14, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 426.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vor Biopharma is 15.47. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 426.19% from its latest reported closing price of 2.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vor Biopharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vor Biopharma. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOR is 0.17%, a decrease of 32.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 61,365K shares. VOR / Vor Biopharma Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VOR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VOR / Vor Biopharma Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Ra Capital Management holds 22,749K shares representing 33.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 6,478K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,443K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 34.33% over the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 6,362K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,183K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,793K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.