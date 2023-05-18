JMP Securities Reiterates VICI Properties (VICI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for VICI Properties is 38.48. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.16% from its latest reported closing price of 31.50.

The projected annual revenue for VICI Properties is 3,223MM, an increase of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

VICI Properties Declares $0.39 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $31.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.13%, the lowest has been 4.02%, and the highest has been 10.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1724 funds or institutions reporting positions in VICI Properties. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICI is 0.48%, a decrease of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 1,134,646K shares. The put/call ratio of VICI is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 60,150K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,544K shares, representing a decrease of 23.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 40,926K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,059K shares, representing a decrease of 22.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 22.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,549K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,265K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 35,913K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,436K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 73.55% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 25,980K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,885K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 45.57% over the last quarter.

VICI Properties Background Information

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

