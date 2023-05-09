JMP Securities Reiterates Viant Technology Inc - (DSP) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Viant Technology Inc - (NASDAQ:DSP) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viant Technology Inc - is 6.04. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 40.68% from its latest reported closing price of 4.29.

The projected annual revenue for Viant Technology Inc - is 195MM, a decrease of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viant Technology Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSP is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 10,067K shares. The put/call ratio of DSP is 28.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 1,347K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 803K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 27.26% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 774K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 745K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares, representing a decrease of 26.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 481K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company.

Viant Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

