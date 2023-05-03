JMP Securities Reiterates Veritone (VERI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veritone is 8.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 90.18% from its latest reported closing price of 4.26.

The projected annual revenue for Veritone is 168MM, an increase of 15.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritone. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERI is 0.16%, an increase of 31.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.02% to 14,408K shares. The put/call ratio of VERI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Banta Asset Management holds 2,280K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 137,670.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,079K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,033K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 28.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 25.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 766K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 577K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Veritone is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego.

