JMP Securities Reiterates Trevena (TRVN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,525.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trevena is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,525.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.26.

The projected annual revenue for Trevena is 2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trevena. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 52.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVN is 0.00%, a decrease of 23.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.81% to 19K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,425K shares representing 56.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,310K shares representing 24.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FOCPX - Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds 448K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVN by 23.39% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 128K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 124K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trevena Background Information

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection, indicated inadults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

Key filings for this company:

