JMP Securities Reiterates TPG Pace Solutions Corp - (VCSA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of TPG Pace Solutions Corp - (NASDAQ:VCSA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 222.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG Pace Solutions Corp - is $2.85. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 222.63% from its latest reported closing price of $0.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Pace Solutions Corp - is $1,347MM, an increase of 13.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harrell Investment Partners holds 888K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

PAEAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Growth Fund shares holds 68K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares, representing a decrease of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCSA by 59.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Pace Solutions Corp -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCSA is 0.10%, a decrease of 70.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 182,564K shares. The put/call ratio of VCSA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vacasa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

See all TPG Pace Solutions Corp - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.