JMP Securities Reiterates Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.12% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals is 17.47. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 148.12% from its latest reported closing price of 7.04.

The projected annual revenue for Terns Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terns Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 23.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TERN is 0.39%, a decrease of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.29% to 54,277K shares. The put/call ratio of TERN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,619K shares representing 13.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 6,658K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,620K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,448K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,470K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 17.85% over the last quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. Terns’ programs are based on clinically validated and complementary mechanisms of action to address the multiple hepatic disease processes of NASH in order to drive meaningful clinical benefits for patients.

Additional reading:

