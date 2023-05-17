JMP Securities Reiterates Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 244.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is 19.76. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 244.90% from its latest reported closing price of 5.73.

The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is 60MM, a decrease of 19.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.06%, a decrease of 21.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.39% to 60,040K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,689K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 41.21% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,360K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing an increase of 26.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 53.83% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,348K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,838K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 87.76% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 2,709K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sutro Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

