JMP Securities Reiterates Stifel Financial (SF) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stifel Financial is 73.03. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.78% from its latest reported closing price of 59.97.

The projected annual revenue for Stifel Financial is 4,925MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 113,299K shares. The put/call ratio of SF is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,088K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,086K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 3.46% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,288K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,412K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 5.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,282K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,271K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing a decrease of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial Background Information

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies - private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market - in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

