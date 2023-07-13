JMP Securities Reiterates SentinelOne Inc - (S) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of SentinelOne Inc - (NYSE:S) with a Market Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.89% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne Inc - is 18.55. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 26.89% from its latest reported closing price of 14.62.
The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne Inc - is 671MM, an increase of 58.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.33%, an increase of 40.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 210,853K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Insight Holdings Group holds 34,646K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Sylebra Capital holds 10,499K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 9,867K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 7,028K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 40.04% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,359K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,964K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 10.41% over the last quarter.
SentinelOne Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
