JMP Securities Reiterates Root, Inc. (ROOT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Root, Inc. is $7.24. The forecasts range from a low of $4.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 84.27% from its latest reported closing price of $3.93.

The projected annual revenue for Root, Inc. is $269MM, a decrease of 13.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$14.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 21K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 514K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 24K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 70.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROOT by 66.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 271K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QSMLX - AQR Small Cap Multi-Style Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROOT by 47.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Root, Inc.. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 795.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROOT is 0.19%, a decrease of 91.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.86% to 6,654K shares. The put/call ratio of ROOT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

