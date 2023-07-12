JMP Securities Reiterates Root Inc - (ROOT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Root Inc - (NASDAQ:ROOT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.07% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Root Inc - is 7.13. The forecasts range from a low of 4.24 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.07% from its latest reported closing price of 10.66.
The projected annual revenue for Root Inc - is 269MM, a decrease of 9.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -14.81.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Root Inc -. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 4,025.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROOT is 0.06%, an increase of 2,193.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62,463.60% to 6,376K shares. The put/call ratio of ROOT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Ribbit Capital GP IV holds 1,638K shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Svb Financial Group holds 783K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 514K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Schusterman Interests holds 486K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 271K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
