JMP Securities Reiterates Ribbon Communications Inc - (RBBN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Ribbon Communications Inc - (NASDAQ:RBBN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ribbon Communications Inc - is 6.02. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 134.62% from its latest reported closing price of 2.56.

The projected annual revenue for Ribbon Communications Inc - is 874MM, an increase of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ribbon Communications Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBBN is 0.07%, a decrease of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 131,322K shares. The put/call ratio of RBBN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 51,596K shares representing 30.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 13,539K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,571K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 17.59% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 6,578K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,388K shares, representing a decrease of 57.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 26.77% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,040K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781K shares, representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 45.49% over the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 5,879K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ribbon Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ribbon Communications delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. The Company engages deeply with its customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. The Company's innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G.

