JMP Securities Reiterates Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $33.25. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 169.47% from its latest reported closing price of $12.34.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is $16MM, an increase of 1,082.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Small Cap Core Portfolio Class 2 holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 40.91% over the last quarter.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 28.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 50.37% over the last quarter.

FHLC - Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 4.74% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 21.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 47.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,540K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares, representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 18.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 137,017K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

