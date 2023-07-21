JMP Securities Reiterates Redwood Trust (RWT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.57% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redwood Trust is 8.42. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.57% from its latest reported closing price of 6.81.

The projected annual revenue for Redwood Trust is 159MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

Redwood Trust Declares $0.16 Dividend

On June 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $6.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.64%, the lowest has been 5.51%, and the highest has been 46.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwood Trust. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWT is 0.09%, a decrease of 44.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 95,879K shares. The put/call ratio of RWT is 3.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,253K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,400K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,167K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares, representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 9.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,363K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 7.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,964K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 2.89% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,562K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redwood Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. The Compoany delivers customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and its publicly-traded shares. Its consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily investments. Redwood Trust goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, Redwood Trust has managed its business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ('REIT') for tax purposes.

