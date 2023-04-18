JMP Securities Reiterates Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Red Rock Resorts is $51.10. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.07% from its latest reported closing price of $43.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Red Rock Resorts is $1,651MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.22.

Red Rock Resorts Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $43.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 6.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 22.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 927K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 9.93% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 14.16% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 14.85% over the last quarter.

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 33.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Rock Resorts. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRR is 0.28%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 75,082K shares. The put/call ratio of RRR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Red Rock Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ('Station Casinos'). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegasvalley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

See all Red Rock Resorts regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.