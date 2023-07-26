JMP Securities Reiterates Rallybio (RLYB) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 251.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rallybio is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 251.52% from its latest reported closing price of 5.90.

The projected annual revenue for Rallybio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallybio. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLYB is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 33,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 4,195K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 3,631K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 19.51% over the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 3,302K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,028K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,405K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rallybio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut.

