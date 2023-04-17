JMP Securities Reiterates Procore Technologies (PCOR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.35% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procore Technologies is $77.88. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.35% from its latest reported closing price of $52.50.

The projected annual revenue for Procore Technologies is $890MM, an increase of 23.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 69.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 966K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWR - iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 8.76% over the last quarter.

VRNIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 31.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 100.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procore Technologies. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCOR is 0.36%, a decrease of 24.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 125,359K shares. The put/call ratio of PCOR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Procore Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe.

