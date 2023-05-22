JMP Securities Reiterates PJT Partners Inc - (PJT) Market Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of PJT Partners Inc - (NYSE:PJT) with a Market Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PJT Partners Inc - is 83.23. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 27.75% from its latest reported closing price of 65.15.

The projected annual revenue for PJT Partners Inc - is 1,181MM, an increase of 20.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in PJT Partners Inc -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PJT is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 21,631K shares. The put/call ratio of PJT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,032K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 912K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 835K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 45.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 74.70% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 818K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 794K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares, representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 17.75% over the last quarter.

PJT Partners Background Information

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Its team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. PJT Partners offers a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The Company also provides, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

