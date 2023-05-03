JMP Securities Reiterates PJT Partners Inc - (PJT) Market Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of PJT Partners Inc - (NYSE:PJT) with a Market Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PJT Partners Inc - is 86.70. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.09% from its latest reported closing price of 64.18.

The projected annual revenue for PJT Partners Inc - is 1,181MM, an increase of 20.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in PJT Partners Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PJT is 0.21%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 21,378K shares. The put/call ratio of PJT is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,005K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 909K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 881K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 6.03% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 818K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 712K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

PJT Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Its team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. PJT Partners offers a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The Company also provides, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

