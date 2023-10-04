JMP Securities Reiterates PJT Partners Inc - (PJT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of PJT Partners Inc - (NYSE:PJT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for PJT Partners Inc - is 95.54. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.64% from its latest reported closing price of 77.27.

The projected annual revenue for PJT Partners Inc - is 1,181MM, an increase of 7.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in PJT Partners Inc -. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PJT is 0.20%, an increase of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 22,357K shares. The put/call ratio of PJT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,036K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 922K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 900K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares, representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 849K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 14.40% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 812K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 8.35% over the last quarter.

PJT Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Its team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. PJT Partners offers a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The Company also provides, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

