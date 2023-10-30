JMP Securities Reiterates Piper Sandler Co`s (PIPR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Piper Sandler Co`s (NYSE:PIPR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.89% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Piper Sandler Co`s is 163.71. The forecasts range from a low of 150.49 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.89% from its latest reported closing price of 138.87.

The projected annual revenue for Piper Sandler Co`s is 1,585MM, an increase of 25.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piper Sandler Co`s. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIPR is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 14,222K shares. The put/call ratio of PIPR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,039K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 547K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 22.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 20.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 532K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 447K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 10.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 435K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Piper Sandler Co`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piper Sandler Companies is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

