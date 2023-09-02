JMP Securities Reiterates OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.45% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for OrthoPediatrics is 55.59. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.45% from its latest reported closing price of 38.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OrthoPediatrics is 155MM, an increase of 12.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in OrthoPediatrics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIDS is 0.15%, a decrease of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 19,791K shares. The put/call ratio of KIDS is 9.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 3,508K shares representing 15.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 0.03% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,956K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,605K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 89.56% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,089K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 761K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing a decrease of 31.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 25.25% over the last quarter.

OrthoPediatrics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.