JMP Securities Reiterates Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is $3.74. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 121.12% from its latest reported closing price of $1.69.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is $13,191MM, a decrease of 15.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URE - ProShares Ultra Real Estate holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 43.24% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 123.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 99.99% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 125K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 63.46% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Active Stock Master Portfolio Active Stock Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 64.23% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 24.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 51.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.52%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 453,786K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

