JMP Securities Reiterates Open Lending (LPRO) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.53% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Open Lending is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 68.53% from its latest reported closing price of 6.96.

The projected annual revenue for Open Lending is 172MM, an increase of 11.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Lending. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPRO is 0.26%, an increase of 40.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 113,508K shares. The put/call ratio of LPRO is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 16,710K shares representing 13.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,185K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 41.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,068K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,298K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 207.65% over the last quarter.

Bregal North America General Partner Jersey holds 7,565K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bregal Sagemount Management holds 7,565K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bregal Sagemount I holds 7,565K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Open Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Open Lending provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying 'yes' to more automotive loans.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

