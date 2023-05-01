JMP Securities Reiterates Nutanix Inc - (NTNX) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Nutanix Inc - (NASDAQ:NTNX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutanix Inc - is 33.37. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.15% from its latest reported closing price of 23.98.

The projected annual revenue for Nutanix Inc - is 1,818MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix Inc -. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTNX is 0.25%, a decrease of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 196,652K shares. The put/call ratio of NTNX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 22,080K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,061K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 27.58% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 11,766K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,904K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,991K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,709K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 20.35% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,028K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares, representing an increase of 64.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 219.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,928K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,695K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 20.50% over the last quarter.

Nutanix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

