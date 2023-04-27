JMP Securities Reiterates NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NexPoint Residential Trust is 56.54. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.87% from its latest reported closing price of 41.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NexPoint Residential Trust is 280MM, an increase of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust Declares $0.42 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $41.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 5.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -5.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Residential Trust. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXRT is 0.15%, a decrease of 12.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 22,868K shares. The put/call ratio of NXRT is 3.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,351K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,241K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 105,517.92% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,030K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 680K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 9.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 678K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 11.54% over the last quarter.

NexPoint Residential Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

See all NexPoint Residential Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.