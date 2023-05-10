News & Insights

JMP Securities Reiterates Neuronetics (STIM) Market Outperform Recommendation

May 10, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 215.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neuronetics is 8.84. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 215.72% from its latest reported closing price of 2.80.

The projected annual revenue for Neuronetics is 75MM, an increase of 12.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuronetics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STIM is 0.24%, an increase of 48.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.58% to 20,476K shares. STIM / Neuronetics Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of STIM is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

STIM / Neuronetics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Cannell Capital holds 3,246K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 78.22% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,826K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 1,100K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 65.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 465.04% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 876K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 15.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 146.25% over the last quarter.

Parian Global Management holds 830K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Neuronetics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

