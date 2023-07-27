JMP Securities Reiterates Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.39% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 171.87. The forecasts range from a low of 138.37 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.39% from its latest reported closing price of 152.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 2,193MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Declares $1.40 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share ($5.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.40 per share.

At the current share price of $152.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAA is 0.38%, a decrease of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 101,248K shares. The put/call ratio of MAA is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 10,727K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,803K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 3.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,075K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,607K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares, representing an increase of 55.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 819.91% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 3,329K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,723K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.