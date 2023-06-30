JMP Securities Reiterates Marketwise Inc - (MKTW) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Marketwise Inc - (NASDAQ:MKTW) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.40% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marketwise Inc - is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 79.40% from its latest reported closing price of 1.99.

The projected annual revenue for Marketwise Inc - is 480MM, a decrease of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marketwise Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTW is 0.02%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 3,214K shares. The put/call ratio of MKTW is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce Value Trust holds 500K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PENNX - Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Investment Class holds 500K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 305K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 278K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTW by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Marketwise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors. With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of more than 11 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and its vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

Key filings for this company:

