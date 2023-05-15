JMP Securities Reiterates Marketwise Inc - (MKTW) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Marketwise Inc - (NASDAQ:MKTW) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marketwise Inc - is 3.82. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 110.16% from its latest reported closing price of 1.82.

The projected annual revenue for Marketwise Inc - is 480MM, a decrease of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marketwise Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTW is 0.02%, a decrease of 29.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 3,238K shares. The put/call ratio of MKTW is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PENNX - Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Investment Class holds 500K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust holds 500K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTW by 29.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 305K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 298K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTW by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Marketwise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors. With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of more than 11 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and its vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

