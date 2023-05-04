JMP Securities Reiterates LGI Homes (LGIH) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.91% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LGI Homes is 99.28. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.91% from its latest reported closing price of 116.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LGI Homes is 2,328MM, an increase of 3.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in LGI Homes. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGIH is 0.23%, a decrease of 21.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.91% to 24,946K shares. The put/call ratio of LGIH is 2.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,587K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 10.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,519K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 989K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 98.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 13,151.14% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 900K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 708K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 32.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 60.05% over the last quarter.

LGI Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes.

See all LGI Homes regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.