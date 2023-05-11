JMP Securities Reiterates LegalZoom.com (LZ) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.29% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LegalZoom.com is 11.79. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from its latest reported closing price of 10.41.

The projected annual revenue for LegalZoom.com is 668MM, an increase of 6.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in LegalZoom.com. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZ is 0.68%, a decrease of 29.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 133,945K shares. The put/call ratio of LZ is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 28,626K shares representing 14.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management IX holds 14,302K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gpi Capital holds 9,542K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XIII holds 8,627K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 6,356K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LegalZoom.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

