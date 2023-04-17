JMP Securities Reiterates Kura Oncology (KURA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kura Oncology is $33.55. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 193.24% from its latest reported closing price of $11.44.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Oncology is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PJARX - SmallCap Value Fund II R-3 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 54.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 44.56% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 124K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 11.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 5.31% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Moderate Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 18.33% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURA is 0.13%, a decrease of 29.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 75,763K shares. The put/call ratio of KURA is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kura Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tipifarnib, is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase in-licensed from Janssen. Previously, tipifarnib was studied in more than 5,000 cancer patients and showed compelling and durable anti-cancer activity in certain patient subsets; however, no molecular mechanism of action had been determined that could explain its clinical activity across a range of solid tumor and hematologic indications. Leveraging advances in next generation sequencing as well as emerging information about cancer genetics and tumor biology, the Company is seeking to identify those patients most likely to benefit from tipifarnib. In addition to Breakthrough Therapy Designation, tipifarnib has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition to HNSCC, tipifarnib has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in a number of additional genetically defined tumor types. Kura has received multiple issued patents for tipifarnib, providing patent exclusivity in the U.S. and foreign countries. About Kura Oncology

