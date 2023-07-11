JMP Securities Reiterates KKR & Co. (KKR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.74% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR & Co. is 67.72. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.74% from its latest reported closing price of 55.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KKR & Co. is 7,522MM, an increase of 22.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1214 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR & Co.. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.57%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 616,334K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 41,873K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,020K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 26,657K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 6.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 26,470K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,055K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 24,931K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,089K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 36.93% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 20,535K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,703K shares, representing a decrease of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 15.27% over the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.