JMP Securities Reiterates Kaltura (KLTR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.45% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaltura is 3.23. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 80.45% from its latest reported closing price of 1.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kaltura is 181MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaltura. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 68.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLTR is 0.08%, a decrease of 24.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.32% to 43,543K shares. The put/call ratio of KLTR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,447K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,445K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 258.95% over the last quarter.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 7,980K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,319K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing a decrease of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 12.02% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,719K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing an increase of 37.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 115.32% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Securities holds 1,630K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.