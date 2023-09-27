JMP Securities Reiterates Jamf Holding (JAMF) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.82% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jamf Holding is 26.07. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.82% from its latest reported closing price of 17.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jamf Holding is 588MM, an increase of 12.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jamf Holding. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 11.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAMF is 0.25%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 125,845K shares. The put/call ratio of JAMF is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 54,315K shares representing 43.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 72.25% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 16,520K shares representing 13.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,378K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,976K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 4,475K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,930K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JAMF Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise mobility management, shared device support, upgrades, and classroom control solutions for education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.