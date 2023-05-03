JMP Securities Reiterates James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for James River Group Holdings is 29.24. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 44.18% from its latest reported closing price of 20.28.

The projected annual revenue for James River Group Holdings is 899MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in James River Group Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRVR is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 45,542K shares. The put/call ratio of JRVR is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,583K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 4.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,635K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,597K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 15.36% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,284K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,030K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,655K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 13.60% over the last quarter.

James River Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

