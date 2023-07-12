JMP Securities Reiterates James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for James River Group Holdings is 28.15. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 60.50% from its latest reported closing price of 17.54.

The projected annual revenue for James River Group Holdings is 899MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in James River Group Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRVR is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 45,374K shares. The put/call ratio of JRVR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,581K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 7.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,635K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,279K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,993K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 95,075.07% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,657K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 10.22% over the last quarter.

James River Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

