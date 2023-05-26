JMP Securities Reiterates Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 58.96. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 53.21% from its latest reported closing price of 38.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 1,645MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.24%, an increase of 15.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.55% to 101,354K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,172K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,260K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 98,732.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,765K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,574K shares, representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 87.79% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,824K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,296K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,934K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.