JMP Securities Reiterates Inhibrx (INBX) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inhibrx is 49.16. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 86.86% from its latest reported closing price of 26.31.

The projected annual revenue for Inhibrx is 6MM, an increase of 354.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.49.

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibrx. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INBX is 0.14%, an increase of 26.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.07% to 38,210K shares. The put/call ratio of INBX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Viking Global Investors holds 6,639K shares representing 15.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing an increase of 20.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 86.23% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,854K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,314K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 52.41% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,901K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 52.88% over the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 1,286K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 51.12% over the last quarter.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi.

