JMP Securities Reiterates Incyte (INCY) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Incyte is $91.04. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.35% from its latest reported closing price of $73.80.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is $3,913MM, an increase of 15.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 11.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,750K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,655K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CSMOX - Chiron SMid Opportunities Fund Class I Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 29.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 48.75% over the last quarter.

SIZE - iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 2.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 235,656K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Incyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

