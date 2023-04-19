JMP Securities Reiterates Hippo Holdings (HIPO) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hippo Holdings is $41.82. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 129.15% from its latest reported closing price of $18.25.

The projected annual revenue for Hippo Holdings is $226MM, an increase of 88.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$9.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caz Investments holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 47.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 54.27% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 56K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hippo Holdings. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 226.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIPO is 0.16%, a decrease of 68.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 553.30% to 7,305K shares. The put/call ratio of HIPO is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hippo Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hippo offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. Company's goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, the company is creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 70 percent of U.S. homeowners in 32 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies.

