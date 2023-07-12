JMP Securities Reiterates Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.89% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings is 4.84. The forecasts range from a low of 4.29 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.89% from its latest reported closing price of 4.14.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Insurance Holdings is 693MM, an increase of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTG is 0.03%, an increase of 42.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 9,287K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,027K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 109.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 865K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spotlight Asset Group holds 596K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 371K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 361K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 69.21% over the last quarter.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

